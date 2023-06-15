The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Results 2023 today, June 15, 2023. S Ramya, Executive Director, KEA has informed that Minister for Higher Education, Dr MC Sudhakar has released the results in the KEA office at 9.30 am, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Steps to check the KCET results 2023:

1. Visit the official website kea.kar.nic. in

2. On the home page, click on KCET Results 2023 link

3. Login with the required details

4. Results will appear on the screen

5. Check and download for future reference

More than 2.5 lakh candidates have appeared for KCET 2023 in the state, out of which, 1.21 lakh candidates are boys and 1.4 lakh candidates are girls. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA. KEA conducts UGCET for admitting students to undergraduate (UG) Pharmacy, Agriculture and Engineering courses.