The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Kishtwar districts ordered the closure of a few schools in the affected areas after five mild tremors rocked these areas following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that hit the twin districts on June 13. Further, reports said that five mild tremors were experienced in Doda and Kishtwar districts since June 13 and this has triggered fear among the residents of these two districts, as stated in a report by IANS.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) data said that the first earthquake of 3.3 magnitude was recorded in Kishtwar at 8.29 am and its epicentre was 5 km inside the earth while the second earthquake of 3.4 magnitude was recorded at 4 pm with the epicentre at a depth of 5 km on Tuesday. An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude was recorded at 2.20 am Wednesday in Doda and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 km.



This was followed by two more earthquakes on the same day in Doda district, 2.8 magnitude at 2.41 am with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km and another of 3.5 magnitude at 7.56 am with the epicentre at a depth of 10 km, as stated in a report by IANS.



Therefore, the authorities said that schools in zones like Thathri, Gandoh and Bhadarwah were closed as a precautionary measure as these fall in the risk-prone areas. District Magistrate Doda Vishesh Mahajan has also ordered safety audits of the school buildings which have suffered damages. Adding to this, officials in Kishtwar district said that mild tremors have been felt in the area, but there has been no damage reported from anywhere so far.