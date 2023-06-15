Another female student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) or Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Basar town of Telangana's Nirmal district died under suspicious circumstances. The student identified as Likhita (17) fell down from the fourth floor of the hostel building on the campus around 2 am, Thursday, June 15.



Following this, the student was shifted to a local hospital in critical condition and was later rushed to another hospital in Nirmal town but was declared dead by doctors. It was not clear if it was an accident or a suicide, as stated in a report by IANS.

Officials words

RGUKT officials said the student fell down accidentally. Police said they have registered a case and were investigating.



Hailing from Gajwel in Siddipet district, Likhita was a student in the Pre-University Course (PUC) for the first year. The daughter of a roadside mirchi (fritters) seller, she had returned to the hostel only a week ago. This is the second death in two days which has rocked the RGUKT, popularly known as IIIT Basar.



Earlier Incidents

On June 13, a student hanged herself in a washroom in the administrative building of IIIT Basar. Deepika (17), a student in PUC's first year, resorted to the extreme step after writing a physics exam. The student hailing from the Sangareddy district was reportedly under mental stress. She had approached the teachers after attending the exam on Tuesday, June 13. Even as the teachers were trying to counsel her, she went to the washroom and ended her life.



IIIT Basar recorded two suicides last year. In December last year, a student died by suicide in a boy's hostel on the campus. Bhanu Prasad (17) was a student in PUC second year. According to the university officials, he wrote in a suicide note that he is taking the extreme step due to personal reasons. However, a few students alleged that Prasad, who was from the Rangaeddy district, died by suicide due to pressure and strict rules.



In August last year, Rathod Suresh (19), who was studying the first year of the BTech integrated programme, hanged himself. Hailing from Dichpally in the Nizamabad district, Suresh resorted to the drastic step by hanging from the ceiling in his room at his hostel. He was suspected to have taken the extreme step due to personal reasons.



In May 2020, Bondla Sanjay (16), who was studying PUC first year at the institution, committed suicide by jumping off from atop a building following a tussle with his classmate over a girl, as stated in a report by IANS.