On Wednesday, June 14, the Jharkhand government extended the closure of all schools up to Class VIII till June 17 in the wake of the prevailing heatwave conditions. The schools will, however, reopen on June 15 for Classes IX to XIII, an order issued by the secretary of the school education and literacy department K Ravi Kumar said.



The state government on June 11 had announced the extension of summer vacation for all schools for three days from June 12. The order read, "All categories of government, non-government, aided/ non-aided (including minority) and all private schools operating in the state will remain closed from June 15 till June 17 for classes from KG to 8 while Classes 9 to 12 will resume from June 15."



The maximum temperature in most districts of the state is hovering around 40 degree Celsius while in the south and northwest parts, the temperature has breached the 40-degree mark, the weather department said, as stated in a report by PTI.

Chattisgarh schools

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday, June 14, decided to extend the summer vacation of schools till June 26 in view of the scorching heat, an official said. Schools were scheduled to reopen on June 16, as stated in a report by PTI.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has directed officials concerned to extend the summer vacation to ensure the safety of children in view of high temperatures and the heat wave, the official said. The school education department will issue a directive in this regard, he added.



The Met department in Raipur on Tuesday, June 13, predicted the occurrence of a heatwave at isolated pockets in central Chhattisgarh for the next four days. It had also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty wind at 30-40 kmph at isolated places in the state over the next four days.