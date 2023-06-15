A fire broke out at a coaching institute in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area today, Thursday, June 15, said the Delhi Fire Service officials. Giving more details, they said, no injuries have been reported so far, as stated in a report by PTI.



How did the incident happen?

A call about the fire was received at 12.27 pm and a total of 11 fire tenders have been pressed into service, said the Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg. Moreover, in a video shared by the fire department, people, mostly students, can be seen being rescued by the firemen through the windows.



Meanwhile, the fire-fighting operation is underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet. However, as per a Twitter video, the reason for the fire mishap is because of short-circuit. In a video circulated on Twitter, the tweet read, "Fire broke out in Mukharjee nagar, delhi in a coaching centre due to short circuit."

In a video circulated by the Delhi Fire Department, students are seen escaping from the building with the help of a rope. Additionally, a large number of students are seen gathered capturing the mishap.