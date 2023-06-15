On the very first day of the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) by Delhi University (DU) for the academic year 2023-24 admissions, student's experience of the portal was marred by technical glitches, due to which, many were unable to complete their submissions.

The university started the process for admissions into undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Wednesday, June 14 with the launch of the CSAS portal.

Soon after the process started, many students took to Twitter complaining that they are unable to submit their forms due to technical glitches.

Rohan Mishra, one such student, told EdexLive, “Yesterday (June 14), when I tried to fill the form, the portal was showing a technical error. I am from an unreserved category but the portal said that I cannot submit the form without the date of certificate issued.”

Many students from the general category faced the same issue yesterday, on Wednesday, June 14, as the portal displayed the message: ‘certificate issued date cannot be left blank’. While the issue was been resolved for a few students, others say that they are still unable to complete the submission.

“After filling in all the details, when students tried to upload their documents, there was a default pop-up asking the date on which certificate of reservations such as OBC or EWS certificate were allotted but in my case, I'm from an unreserved category so I did not have any certificates,” said Prakhar, another DU aspirant.

Student groups help with glitches

A few student groups like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) have started helpdesk services to assist students to navigate the CSAS portal.

Amir Hamza, a student volunteer from SFI, said that they have received several calls from aspirants about the technical glitches.

“Other students from reserved categories are also facing technical glitches as a few of them were unable to upload their caste certificate on the portal. I don’t know if the issue was related to file format or something else. We have received four such calls so far and are trying to look into the issue,” he said.

SFI also added that they will be approaching DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh if the glitches persist.