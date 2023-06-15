After orders from the office of the Governor of Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday, June 13, Bharathiar University sent a letter to the Raj Bhavan to seek a permit to organise a convocation ceremony for the students, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

It may be recalled that Governor RN Ravi is currently facing allegations for delaying the conduct of 12 state universities' convocation ceremonies which is affecting over 9,29,142 students.

"As many as 95,211 students from the university's affiliated colleges and departments of the university are waiting to receive their degree certificate through the convocation. They completed their courses in the academic year of 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. Without degree certificates, their higher education is affected; especially students who would like to study abroad are unable to apply for their higher studies," added a top officer from the university.

When The New Indian Express reached out to a top officer from the university, they informed, "Earlier there was a procedure that the university will send a letter to Raj Bhavan seeking a date to conduct the convocation. Then officers of the Raj Bhavan will finalise the date and they will inform the concerned universities. Now the situation has changed. After officers at Raj Bhavan say that universities need to send letters to them, universities will send permission letters to finalise the convocation date. Based on it, we sent a letter to the Raj Bhavan for convocation seeking permission to conduct the convocation. This is the reason for to delay in sending a permission letter to Raj Bhavan."

The officer hoped that by next month, the university is able to conduct the convocation. Meanwhile, after five months, a syndicate meeting will be conducted at the university today, Thursday, June 15.