The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results were out on June 13. Andhra Pradesh's Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna said that the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) has been expecting 44 medical seats for SC Gurukul students this year.

Speaking to the media, the minister said, "Of the 44 seats, we are expecting 28 MBBS and 16 BDS seats for SC (Sheduled Caste) Gurukul students this year, which is higher compared to the last year. As many as 171 out of 181 students of SC Gurukuls in the state have qualified NEET exam this year," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Further, the minister stated that the students appeared for the NEET-UG exam from the training centres established by the government at Chinna Tekuru in Kurnool, Edupugallu in Krishna and Adavi Takkellapadu in Guntur district. Moreover, the students from Chinna Tekuru have shown unexpected talent in this examination as all the 43 students, who took up the test, qualified, the minister said. Adding to this, 106 students passed the exam from Edupugallu, he added.

Giving more details about the candidates, he went on to say, "Bejawada Maheswara Rao, Manda Vivek and Belum Naresh scored 97.76%, 95.88% and 95.16%, respectively. Among these seats, students of Chinna Tekuru would obtain 19 MBBS and 12 BDS seats," the minister stated.

Minister Nagarjuna explained that the students of Edupugallu would secure seven MBBS and one BDS seats, while the students of Adavi Takkellapadu would secure two MBBS and three BDS seats. He congratulated Gurukul Secretary R Pavanamurthy, AMO Sanjeeva Rao and other teachers for their efforts as the SC Gurukul students secured good marks, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.