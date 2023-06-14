From the next academic year, the counselling for yoga and naturopathy courses in Tamil Nadu will start immediately after the Class XII results are announced as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scores are not required for admission to these courses, said Health Minister MA Subramanian on Tuesday, June 13.

The minister explained that this decision was taken after the issue was raised by the stakeholders that admissions to these courses are delayed due to NEET-UG results, reported The New Indian Express.

On Tuesday, State Health Minister Subramanian, Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, and other officials held seat-sharing talks for yoga and naturopathy courses with self-financing colleges at the Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Omandurar Estate.

He also added that there are 17 self-financing colleges and two government colleges offering yoga and naturopathy courses in the state. The self-financing colleges have 993 government quota seats and the government colleges have 160 seats. Besides, there are 557 management seats as well.

The minister added that the state is raising awareness on these courses among students so that all the seats will be filled up in the coming academic year, adding that the health department has been consistently filling up vacancies in hospitals across the state.