Taking forward the issues of research scholars in India, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) wrote to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday, June 13, demanding a revised research scholar fellowship in India, especially for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), non-NET fellowships and so on.

The student body stressed that as per the norms, the government revises the research fellowship every four years. However, there has been no revision in the research fellowship since January 2019. Moreover, the non-NET fellowships has remained unchanged at Rs 8,000 since 2006.

“Indian researchers are currently facing challenges due to inflation and increasing living costs on an annual basis, which impacts their ability to focus on research and development efforts. The non-revised fellowships are causing unnecessary hardship for many research scholars who require this support to continue their research work. Therefore, we urge the authorities to consider a non-Net fellowship hike along with other fellowships such as JRF on a priority basis,” the letter read.

Researchers across India have been protesting for a hike in fellowship for over 10 months now.

On June 1, representatives from the All India Research Scholars Association (AIRSA) met DST (Department of Science and Technology) Secretary Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar to raise issues like insufficient and irregular fellowship for research scholars in India.

The DST has assured that an update regarding the hike in the fellowship will be released at the earliest.