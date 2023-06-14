A student died at Ranchi University today, Wednesday, June 14, as the balcony of the central library collapsed at around 11 am.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of Ramgarh in Jharkhand, IANS reported.

As per reports, Santosh had reached the library located in the Morhabadi campus of the university to study and was parking his bicycle outside the library, when the balcony of the building collapsed.

He suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital by his friends, but died on the way.

Moreover, the incident caused a stir among the students as hundreds of angry students blocked the road near the library, protesting and raising slogans against the university administration, IANS added.

The students have demanded accountability from the varsity authorities stressing that there have been several requests to get the building repaired.

"This incident happened because of the negligence of the university administration. Along with the university library, hostels and many buildings are in dilapidated condition. But even after repeated requests, the university administration did not get them repaired and finally, an innocent student lost his life today," said a student

The protestors are demanding Rs 20 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased student and a government job for one of the family members.