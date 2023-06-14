The results were out for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) for 2023 yesterday, June 13 and the scores show the diligence amongst the students to attain their dream to become a doctor. This year 20,38,596 students appeared for the examination in comparison to 17,64,571 students appearing in the year 2022.

The toppers of this year, Prabanjan J and Bora Varun Chakravarthi scored 720 out of 720, an astonishing feat. But looking at the scores, one can assume that the competition is going to be cut-throat this year and might see a rise in the upcoming years as well.

But for students who are confused as to whether they are likely to get a seat at a government college according to their scores and ranks, here’s what experts have to say.

Kapil Gupta, CEO, NEETPrep, New Delhi, talks about what students can expect before the counselling. He says, “Students are disappointed because the cut-off was really high. Last year, 700 was scored by someone who was ranked 50, this year it is 320 and this is a significant jump.”

What can you expect with these cut-offs?

On an important note, Gupta says, “Every medical student wants to go to these colleges – AIIMS Delhi, Maulana Azad Medical College, Safdarjung Medical College, UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences), JIPMER (Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research) and so on, but these colleges will not be available even if your score is 700.”

He adds that it might be possible in some cases if several candidates have the same score but one needs to score above 700 in order to get into any of these colleges.

Gupta expresses, “This has never happened in the history of NEET exams.”

Advice for those who qualified and those who didn’t

Gupta empathises with the students who couldn’t qualify. “Do not be disappointed, the competition is high, start preparing for next year, it is never too late,” he said.

But for those who could crack the examination this time, he advises that they can take should take note of the ranks from the previous years and they need to map or chart out whether they are close to that rank or not.

They can also check what colleges they can hope for based on the same strategy as he says, “Scores can vary for different years but ranks will not change, so one can gauge what colleges they can get based on those ranks.”