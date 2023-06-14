Kerala recorded a success rate of 56.47% in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical courses. The results were announced yesterday, June 12, Tuesday.

Of the 1,33,450 students who appeared for the exam from the state this year, 75,362 have qualified. Last year, 64% of the students who appeared for the exam from the state had qualified, as stated in a snippet by The New Indian Express.

Arya RS from Kozhikode was the only Keralite who figured in the list of the top 50 candidates with an all-India rank of 23. She scored 711 marks out of 720 with 99.9987246 percentile score.

A total of 20.38 lakh candidates had appeared for NEET-UG from 499 cities in India and abroad on May 7 of which 11.45 lakh qualified.

"The NTA has provided all India rank to the candidates, and the admitting authorities will draw a merit list based on the ranks for the seats of MBBS and BDS falling under their jurisdiction. When candidates apply to their State, they will mention their category as per the State category list. State counselling authorities will make their merit list. The same is the case with the domicile. The NTA has no role in it,” an official said.