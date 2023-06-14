The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 13. As many as 20,87,462 candidates registered for the exam and 20,38,596 candidates appeared for it. The exam was conducted in 4,097 centres in 499 cities across the country. There were also 14 cities outside India were the exam was conducted.

This year, the first-rank position is shared by Prabanjan J (General category) from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (OBC - NCL category) from Andhra Pradesh. They scored a perfect 720 and have emerged as the joint toppers of NEET UG 2023.

Meanwhile, here are a few other heartwarming reactions from other candidates who qualified for the exam.

@SNasriwala: I got AIR 143 in Neet UG. I am so Happy i already added Prefix "Dr" infront of My name. Will i get MBBS seat?

@ThenNowForeve (Ritik Rai): 4 Years of dedication,4 years of sacrifice,4 years of hardwork,4 years of self control,4 years of failure and FINALLY it all came down to this

CLEARED AND TOPPED NEET UG23

@vibesticlol: Guys I can't believe it i got 720/720 in neet