The All-India first rank has gone to Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (NEET-UG). The results of this entrance exam were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on June 13, Tuesday.

Varun shared the first rank with Kaustav Bauri, a boy from Tamil Nadu. Both of them scored a perfect 720.



When it comes to Andhra Pradesh, four other students, namely, Y Laksmi Pravardhan Reddy (All-India rank (AIR) 25), V Harshil Sai (AIR 38), Kani Yasasri (AIR 40) and K Pranathi Reddy (AIR 45) featured in the top 50 rankers list, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the press release put out by NTA announcing the results, from Andhra Pradesh, 68,578 candidates out of the total 69,690 appeared for the exam and 42,836 qualified for it. When it comes to students appearing for the exam in Telugu, the number stood at 1,295.

Y Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy is the topper from General-EWS category who scored 711 marks with a 99.998 percentile. Second in the SC category and sixth in the female category was Kani Yasasri with 710 marks and 99.996 percentile score while Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy stood ninth in the female category with 710 marks and 99.9962719 percentile.