The National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 exam results were announced yesterday, June 13 and by bagging the perfect 720/720, Bora Varun Chakravarthi bagged the top spot in what is perhaps the toughest entrance examination in India.

This year 20,38,596 students appeared for the exam and to achieve a score of 720 is no easy feat for sure. Coaching with Sri Chaitanya helped leaps and bounds but it was also his own determination that kept him moving towards his goal. In an exclusive with EdexLive, the student achiever shares the trader's secret, revealing strategies that helped him crack the exam. Excerpts from the conversation:

What was your reaction after checking the results? How did you celebrate this milestone achievement?

After checking the results and realising my achievement, I was overwhelmed with joy and a sense of fulfillment. It was a moment of validation for all the hard work and dedication I had put into my preparation. To celebrate this milestone, my family organised a small gathering at home. We shared moments of happiness and gratitude, expressing our appreciation for everyone who supported me throughout my journey.

How did you plan your preparation schedule? Considering studying for long hours is tedious, how did you manage to stay motivated and maintain the balance of being focused?

Planning my preparation schedule was crucial for maintaining a balanced approach. I divided the syllabus into manageable segments and set specific targets for each day. To avoid monotony, I incorporated short breaks in between study sessions, allowing me to recharge and maintain focus.

Staying motivated was challenging at times, but I reminded myself of my goals and the importance of perseverance. Setting realistic short-term goals and celebrating small milestones along the way kept me motivated and provided a sense of achievement.

What was your favourite pastime from the long preparation routine?

Amidst the long hours of preparation, my favourite pastime was reading novels. It offered me a much-needed escape from the intense study routine and allowed me to relax and unwind. Reading provided a refreshing break and helped me rejuvenate my mind before diving back into my studies.

What are your future plans? Which college are you looking forward to joining and which specification are you inclined towards?

My future plans involve joining a reputed medical college that aligns with my aspirations and provides excellent academic and clinical opportunities.

Lastly, is there anything you want to say to the upcoming aspirants.

To the upcoming aspirants, I would like to say that success in any endeavour requires consistent effort, self-belief and resilience. Set clear goals, develop a well-structured study plan and stick to it diligently. Do not be discouraged by setbacks or temporary failures. Learn from them and use them as stepping stones towards success. Surround yourself with a supportive network of family, friends, and mentors who can motivate and guide you.

Remember that every individual has their own pace of learning and progress, so avoid comparing yourself to others. Believe in your abilities, stay focused and persevere with determination. With hard work and dedication, you can achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality.