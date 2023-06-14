The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hyderabad has tightened the vigilance against school buses without fitness certificates or required documents, as the schools reopen in the city.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, RTA has seized 57 school buses across the city after they were put into operation without undergoing fitness tests during the first two days of the reopening of schools.

In the Rangareddy area alone, cases were booked against 27 buses for not following norms.

Speaking to TNIE, Rangareddy District Transport Officer N Praveen Rao said that every year, fitness certificates expire on May 15 and after this, management has to carry out necessary repairs and ensure that their buses are in good condition before approaching for the renewal of fitness certificate.

"In spite of several instructions, school buses continue to operate without proper documents. To keep a tab on such buses, special teams have been formed that would do surprise inspections. This process would be a continuous one until all buses obtain fitness certificates," Rao added.

Out of a total of 22,900 school buses in the city, 15,000 have obtained fitness certificates so far while around 7,900 buses need to go for fitness tests.

It is mandatory for school management to renew their fitness certificates and also have necessary requirements like first-aid box, attendants to drop and pick up students, heavy vehicle driving license for the bus driver whose age should not be more than 60 years along with a special window for emergency exit and a fire extinguisher.

Not only school buses, but buses at any educational institute also need to obtain a fitness certificate from the RTA every year after an inspection of the physical condition of the bus.

In case any bus does not produce the required documents, fines will be imposed and buses will also be seized in a few cases, TNIE added.