The Delhi University (DU) has started the process for admissions into undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on Wednesday, June 14, with the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

As per a PTI report, the university is offering 78 undergraduate (UG) programmes across 68 colleges this year. Moreover, there are 198 BA programme combinations this time.

There are 71,000 seats across the DU colleges.

Like last year, the admissions will be done on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, PTI added.

"The admission process has started. We are opening the CSAS-UG today. Students can apply for UG programmes," said DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh during a press conference.

The admissions to BA Fine Arts in the College of Arts will also be done through the CSAS this year, he informed.

The registration fee for admission into UG programmes is Rs 250 for unreserved and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates and Rs 100 for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Person with Disability (PwD) candidates.

Those opting for admissions under the sports and Extra-curricular Activities (ECA) quotas will have to pay extra.

At the press conference, Singh added that BCom is a flagship programme of the university. The VC also launched the admission process for the School of Open Learning and the NCWEB.