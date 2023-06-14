The Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Botcha Satyanaraya released the results for Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) 2023 today, Wednesday, June 14, reported PTI.

EAPCET is the annual entrance examination conducted by the state government to determine admissions to undergraduate courses in colleges.

Students who appeared for the exam can access their scorecards on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in by providing the registration number and hall ticket number.

Following the results, candidates willing and qualifying to take admission into the participant colleges will need to take part in the EAMCET counselling process next.

The Andhra Pradesh EAMCET 2023 exam was held last month from May 15 to May 19.

Meet the toppers

Challa Umesh Varun from Nandigama in the NTR district scored 158 marks securing the first rank in the Engineering stream, followed by Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary from Hyderabad with 157 marks and Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy from Konanki Piduguralla village in Palnadu district from 155 marks, an official release from the state government said.

Moreover, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth from Kanteru in East Godavari district topped the Agriculture, Pharmacy and Nursing stream with 153 marks, followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Thotada village in Srikakulam with 151 marks and Konni Raj Kumar from Secunderabad with 151 marks.