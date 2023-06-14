The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter Supplementary Results on Tuesday, June 13.

A total of 84.35 per cent of candidates cleared their Intermediate including Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) regular and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

MV Seshagiri Babu, Secretary of the Board of Intermediate (BIE) announced that 2.51 lakh general candidates appeared for the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Examinations this year, 26,735 vocational students and 38,666 private students appeared for the IPASE.

Moreover, a total of 1.69 lakh students appeared for the exams for improvement in the first year of Intermediate.

Around 86.46 per cent of girls and 81.99 per cent of boys have passed the intermediate second-year examination results, while 80.56 per cent of girls and 74.34 per cent of boys passed the first-year examination, Babu added on Tuesday.

In the intermediate first-year exams, Krishna district stood in the first position with 88.38 pass percentage, followed by Nellore with 84.10 per cent and West Godavari with 82.27 per cent. Kadapa district stood last with 63.32 per cent score.

Similarly, in the intermediate second-year results, West Godavari stood first with a 97.32 per cent pass percentage, while Krishna and Nellore districts stood at the second and third positions respectively, TNIE added.

The secretary also appealed to the candidates to apply before Friday, June 23 for re-verification and re-counting.

The Intermediate Advanced Supplementary Exam Results can be obtained through the website www.bie.ap.gov.in.