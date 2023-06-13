Amid the brewing state secretariat-Raj Bhavan tension in West Bengal, the state education department has ordered to stop the payment of salaries and allowances to the interim vice-chancellors of state universities who were recently appointed by the Governor, CV Ananda Bose.

A report by IANS said that the special commissioner to the state higher education department has forwarded the communique to the registrars of these state universities directing them to stop pay and allowances to the vice-chancellors since the state higher education department does not accord financial sanction for the same.

It has been clearly stated in the communique that such appointments do not have the concurrence of the state government.

The tussle between the state government and the Governor's House started when the governor, by virtue of being the chancellor of all state universities, appointed vice-chancellors for 11 state universities. Following this, the state education minister immediately issued an appeal to these 11 vice-chancellors not to assume duties as their appointments were made without the concurrence of the state education department.

On the other hand, 10 out of 11 vice-chancellors have ignored the state education minister's plea and assumed their respective duties as directed by the Governor's House.

Meanwhile, a PIL has also been filed with the Calcutta High Court by a retired college teacher challenging the appointments of these vice-chancellors.