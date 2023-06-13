Parents of three private schools located in Nagamangalam village in Srirangam taluk, Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu were in for a rude shock as the schools in question were sealed on Sunday, June 11. The parents staged a protest regarding the same on the Tiruchy to Madurai National Highway on Monday, June 12, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The schools in question, which are located on the same premises, are Sr Mary's Primary School, St Joseph's Higher Secondary School and Jericho Training Center for the Blind and Handicapped. The schools were sealed based on the order by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court.

More about the notice

A notice was issued to the three schools by the Tiruchy district administration to clear the area as it was allegedly encroaching on a lake. To challenge this, the administration of the school approached the Madurai bench. At the same time, an individual Senthil Kumar petitioned the same court demanding that the order of the district administration, which was to clear the area, be followed through.

Following this, the bench ordered that the school should be sealed. This happened on Sunday, June 12.

Parents and students who arrived at the school on the first day, June 12, were shocked by the notice and demonstrated against it. They even blocked the Trichy to Madurai National Highway. Police and district administration officials reasoned with the protesters and organised a peace committee so that the issues can be solved.



The administration asked parents to look for other schools and parents informed them that they did not receive any precautionary notice regarding the sealing of the school. They also mentioned, "Some people with vested interest are targeting the school which is running for almost 40 years and we will fight for this in court."