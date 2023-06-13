The death of a 19-year-old nurse in Telangana's Vikarabad district still remains a mystery as police have not reached the conclusion that she was murdered.

While the police is suspecting that Sirisha committed suicide by jumping into the water tank, the villagers have alleged that she was murdered, a report by IANS stated.

Sirisha’s body was found with multiple injuries in the water body near Kallapur village under Parigi police station limits on Sunday morning, June 11.

As per reports, she left the house on Saturday night after a fight with her father and brother-in-law.

An autopsy was conducted on request by the police and the medical officer has opined that the death occurred due to water blocking the respiratory tract. A sharp stick in the tank is believed to have pierced her eyes and caused injuries on other parts of the body.

Police also questioned Sirisha's father Jangaiah and her brother-in-law Anil, who allegedly beat her up after she refused to cook food.

Investigations have revealed that Sirisha tried to commit suicide at home but they stopped her. Sirisha then left home and when she did not return till late in the night, her family members began the search.

Circle Inspector Venkatramaiah assured that they were probing the case from all angles.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also directed the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to submit a report on Sirisha's death. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged the DGP to take stringent action against the culprits.