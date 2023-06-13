A girl student of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Basar, also known as Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, June 13, the police have informed.

The victim was a student of Pre University Course-I. The police informed that she was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity campus. The girl was a native of Sangareddy district, they added.

As per a PTI report, the exact reasons are not still known and an investigation is ongoing, the official has informed.

Another suicide

The incident counts as the second suicide case recorded in Telangana state today, Tuesday, June 13.

Another 16-year-old girl student in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her hostel building, as per a report by IANS.

The victim hailed from Kamareddy town and was staying in a hostel in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The reason behind the extreme step has not been ascertained yet, the police informed. They are trying to find out if she left any suicide note behind. It was only a week ago that her parents enrolled her in the hostel, the police shared.

The family of the victim has been informed.