The student wings of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its alliance parties have organised a demonstration against the Governor of Tamil Nadu, RN Ravi, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

They allege that the governor is delaying the convocation of several universities which, in turn, is impacting the higher education and career opportunities of several students in the state.

DMK Students' Wing Secretary CVMP Ezhilarasan along with Secretary of Students' Federation of India (SFI, student wing of Communist Party of India (Marxist)), Niruban Chakravarthy, informed that Governor RN Ravi is yet to grant permission to 12 state universities' convocation ceremony and this affects over 929,142 students.

Since these students are not in possession of their graduation certificates, it is growing increasingly difficult for them to secure jobs or go for higher education opportunities.

To express their displeasure, the Federation of Students Organisation - Tamil Nadu organised a demonstration near Little Mount which is en route to Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday, June 9. They have also called upon other student groups to join in their protests and bring the issue to light so that students' dilemma is resolved at the earliest and so that they are able to compel the governor to respond.