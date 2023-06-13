The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 results are likely to be out today, Tuesday, June 13. The anticipation is high as lakhs of students have appeared for one of the most coveted medical entrances in India that will decide the future of students who aspire to be experts in the field of medical science and research.

The NEET (UG) exams for the year 2022 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on July 17, 2022, on Sunday from 2.00 pm to 5.20 pm at 3,570 centres spread all across India. The result of the exam was declared on September 7, 2022.

For the year 2021, the exams were conducted on September 12 and the results were declared on November 1, 2021.

Almost 18 lakh students appeared for the examination, as compared to 15 lakh students in the year 2021. The number of students that had qualified for the year 2022 was 9,93,069 as compared to 8,70,074 students qualifying for the year 2021, a whopping difference of almost 1.2 lakh students qualifying in the previous year.

Qualifiers

Let’s take a look at the minimum marks for qualification in the NEET (UG) exams for the years 2021 and 2022.

The qualifying criteria was 50th percentile for the Unreserved/EWS category in the year 2022, and the marks range was 715-117, and for the year 2021, the qualifying criteria was the same as 2022. The marks range was 720-138.

For OBC, SC and ST, the qualifying criteria for the year 2022 was 40th percentile with a marks range of 116-93 and for the year 2021, the percentile was similar to that of 2022, but the marks range was seemingly higher 137-108.

The stats clearly denote that the cut-off for 2022 was slightly lesser than that of 2021.

How much did the toppers score?

2021

The top three students Mrinal Kutteri (UR), Tanmay Gupta (UR) and Karthika G Nair (UR), had scored 720 with a percentile score of 99.9998057

The AIR 4 was bagged by Aman Kumar Tripathi from the UR category with a score of 716 and a percentile of 99.999741. The fifth position was awarded to Jashan Chhabra (UR) with a score of 715 and 99.9987049 percentile.

The first position in the SC category was Sandeep Kumar Nandi with a score of 710 and a percentile of 99.996957 and the first position in the ST category was awarded to Naman Singh who obtained a score of 705 with a percentile score of 99.993136.

The OBC-NCL topper was Deepak Sahu with a score of 715 and a percentile score of 99.9987049

2022

The top four students namely Tanishka (OBC-NCL), Vatsa Ashish Batra (General), Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule (General), Rucha Pawashe (OBC-NCL) scored 715 marks with a percentile of 99.9997733.

The topper from the SC category, Jayant Mourya from Rajasthan had scored 695 with a percentile score of 99.9884958.

The topper from the ST category, Mudavath Litesh Chouhan from Telangana scored 688, with a percentile score of 99.9773316.