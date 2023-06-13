What happens when two or more aspirants score equal marks or percentile scores in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results which were declared today, June 13.

Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh both bagged 720 and their percentile score was 99.9999019. What is the tie-breaker rule?

In such a case, the inter-se-merit is determined as follows:

1) Candidate who scores higher marks or percentile scores in Biology (Botany & Zoology). This is followed by...

2) The candidate who scores higher marks or percentile score in Chemistry. This is followed by...

3) The candidate who scores higher marks or percentile score in Physics. This is followed by...

4) Candidate who has fewer proportion of the number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects

5) The student who has less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Biology (Botany & Zoology)

6) Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Chemistry in the Test, followed by

7) Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in Physics