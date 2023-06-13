Congratulations to all those candidates who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023, the results of which, were declared by the National Testing Agency today, June 13.

While we know that two students Prabanjan J (General category) from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (OBC - NCL category) from Andhra Pradesh share the first rank. But what about students from other categories? Here's the list

OBC

Bora Varun Chakravarthi | OBC-NCL (Central List) category | Marks: 720 | Percentile: 99.9999019 | All-India Rank: 2 | State: Andhra Pradesh

Surya Siddharth N | OBC-NCL (Central List) category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 6 | State: Tamil Nadu

Varun S | OBC-NCL (Central List) category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 9 | State: Tamil Nadu

SC

Kaustav Bauri | SC category | Marks: 716 | Percentile: 99.9998528 | All-India Rank: 3 | State: Tamil Nadu

Kani Yasasri | SC category | Marks: 710 | Percentile: 99.9962719 | All-India Rank: 40 | State: Andhra Pradesh

Ayush Rajkumar Ramteke | SC category | Marks: 710 | Percentile: 99.9962719 | All-India Rank: 76 | State: Maharashtra

ST

Mude Jyothilal Chavan | Category : ST | Marks: 705 | Percentile: 99.9914157 | Rank: 119 | State: Andhra Pradesh

Satyendra Kumar | Category: ST | Marks: 701 | Percentile: 99.9901893 | Rank: 189 | State: Rajasthan

Lavudi Madhu Balaji | Category: ST | Marks: 695 | Percentile: 99.9712547 | Rank: 445 | State: Telangana



EWS

Yellampalli Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy | EWS category | Marks: 711 | Percentile: 99.9987246 | All-India Rank: 25 | State: Andhra Pradesh

Harsh Kumar Singh | EWS category | Marks: 706 | Percentile: 99.9956833 | All-India Rank: 82 | State: Uttar Pradesh

Piyush Jha | EWS category | Marks: 706 | Percentile: 99.9956833 | All-India Rank: 88 | State: Delhi (NCT)