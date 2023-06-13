Published: 13th June 2023
NEET UG results 2023: List of top three rankers from OBC, SC, ST, EWS categories
Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective counselling authorities and institutions concerned for further details
Congratulations to all those candidates who have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023, the results of which, were declared by the National Testing Agency today, June 13.
While we know that two students Prabanjan J (General category) from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (OBC - NCL category) from Andhra Pradesh share the first rank. But what about students from other categories? Here's the list
OBC
Bora Varun Chakravarthi | OBC-NCL (Central List) category | Marks: 720 | Percentile: 99.9999019 | All-India Rank: 2 | State: Andhra Pradesh
Surya Siddharth N | OBC-NCL (Central List) category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 6 | State: Tamil Nadu
Varun S | OBC-NCL (Central List) category | Marks: 715 | Percentile: 99.999068 | All-India Rank: 9 | State: Tamil Nadu
SC
Kaustav Bauri | SC category | Marks: 716 | Percentile: 99.9998528 | All-India Rank: 3 | State: Tamil Nadu
Kani Yasasri | SC category | Marks: 710 | Percentile: 99.9962719 | All-India Rank: 40 | State: Andhra Pradesh
Ayush Rajkumar Ramteke | SC category | Marks: 710 | Percentile: 99.9962719 | All-India Rank: 76 | State: Maharashtra
ST
Mude Jyothilal Chavan | Category : ST | Marks: 705 | Percentile: 99.9914157 | Rank: 119 | State: Andhra Pradesh
Satyendra Kumar | Category: ST | Marks: 701 | Percentile: 99.9901893 | Rank: 189 | State: Rajasthan
Lavudi Madhu Balaji | Category: ST | Marks: 695 | Percentile: 99.9712547 | Rank: 445 | State: Telangana
EWS
Yellampalli Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy | EWS category | Marks: 711 | Percentile: 99.9987246 | All-India Rank: 25 | State: Andhra Pradesh
Harsh Kumar Singh | EWS category | Marks: 706 | Percentile: 99.9956833 | All-India Rank: 82 | State: Uttar Pradesh
Piyush Jha | EWS category | Marks: 706 | Percentile: 99.9956833 | All-India Rank: 88 | State: Delhi (NCT)