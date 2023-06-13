In its new regulations titled Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 (GMER-2), the National Medical Commission (NMC) has suggested common counselling for students taking admissions into graduate courses at all of India's medical educational institutions. This will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) merit list.

"There is no clarity on common counselling. NMC just gave a statement and has not elaborated on it. So, maybe for now it will be the same," said Yasasvi Santosh, Director of Spark Academy.

Kapil Gupta, CEO of NEETPrep explained, "Common counselling doesn't mean that state quota and central quota are now merged. There is only going to be one body that is going to be probably the Direct General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

Education expert Jayaprakash Gandhi opines that common counselling is going to face a lot of challenges. "I don't think we can create software for the reservation policy of all different states. If they implement common counselling, they have to make it a trial-and-error method," he added. Further, he cited the instance of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and how it faced challenges last year.

Further, "The one question to ask is, now the process is smooth and systematic, then why this change? Instead, you can improve the current system why bring in new change again?" he questioned. Additionally, he bought to the notice the plight of candidates in rural regions while choice filling.

"In Tamil Nadu, candidates living in rural areas face difficulties while choice filling. The state government has set up centres to help the rural candidates. However, MCC cannot organise such centres," he said

Suggesting, what can be done, Gandhi said, "The management quota seats should be shifted to All Indian Quota (AIQ). Every state conducts two counselling: One for the government reserved category and the other for management quota. Seats from self-financing colleges can be shifted to All India Quota," he stressed

Another new regulation

To recall on June 2, the NMC issued a gazette notification stating that those students who pursue their MBBS need to conclude their course within nine years from the day of admission. Also, the students will be getting just four chances to clear their first year.

"It is a fantastic idea," shares Jayaprakash Gandhi.

Reacting to this move, Santosh from Spark Academy said, "Completion of course within nine years is being implemented to increase the doctors' count. Government is on this ambitious mission." Further, he added that there are candidates who take their own time to finish the speciality courses. Therefore, focusing on its ambition, the government must have implemented it, he predicts.

Contrary to this, Kapil Gupta from NEETPrep is of the view that there are not many changes. Candidates take five and a half years to complete MBBS followed by PG for three years and super speciality for three years. "We don't see much changes on this front," he said.