The total number of registered candidates for the NEET UG 2023 exam showed a significant increase to 2,087,462 compared to 1,872,343 in 2022. Of those registered, 2,038,596 appeared for the exam, showing an increase from the previous year's 1,764,571.

Last year, 993,069 candidates had qualified the exam and this year, the number stands at 1,145,976.

When it comes to the distribution of gender, this year, 902,936 males, 11,84,513 females, and 13 transgender candidates registered for the exam and 4,90,374, 6,55,599, and three, respectively, qualified for the exam.

Coming to the registrations from different categories, there were 840,150 candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 303,318 from Scheduled Caste (SC), 132,490 from Scheduled Tribe (ST), 607,131 from General category and 1,54,373 from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. How many qualified for the exam? As many as 525,194 OBC, 153,674 SC, 56,381 ST, 312,405 General candidates, 98,322 EWS candidates qualified for NEET UG 2023.

From the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category, 8,037 registered and 7819 appeared while 3508 qualified.

As many as 2,085,096 Indian, 815 foreign, 877 Non-Residential Indians (NRIs) and 674 Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) were noted to have registered for the medical examination. And from those who registered, 11,44,399 Indians, 521 foreigners, 533 NRIs and 523 OCIs successfully qualified NEET UG 2023.