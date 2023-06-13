The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). As many as 20,87,462 candidates registered for the exam and 20,38,596 candidates were present. The exam was conducted in 4097 centres in 499 cities across the country. There were also 14 cities outside India.

This year, the first-rank position is shared by Prabanjan J (General category) from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi (OBC - NCL category) from Andhra Pradesh. They scored a perfect 720 and have emerged as the joint toppers of NEET UG 2023​​. The third topper is Kaustav Bauri (SC category) from Tamil Nadu scored 716. The fourth rank is Pranjal Agarwal (General category) who scored 715. She is from Punjab and the first female topper to feature on the list.

This is how you can check your results:

1) Go to the official website of neet.nta.nic.in

2) Click on the NTA NEET UG Result 2023 link which is on the homepage

3) Key in the log in details and then click submit

4) Results will be up on screen

5) Check the results and download the page for future reference