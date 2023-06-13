The much-awaited National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) 2023 results are likely to be declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, Tuesday, June 13, as stated by several media reports. The results are expected in the second half today.

The all-India rank (AIR) toppers, cut-offs and final answer keys are expected today and to access the same, students can visit the official website of NTA, neet.nta.nic.in, to stay up-to-date with all developments.

This year, NEET UG was conducted on May 7, 2023 and then on June 6, for the aspirants located in Manipur.

How can you check your NEET UG results? Follow these steps:

1) Visit the official website of NEET, neet.nta.nic.in

2) Key in your log in details and click on submit

3) Your results will be up on the screen

4) Download the results and keep a hard copy for future reference

It may be recalled that recently, National Medical Commission (NMC) has come up with new regulations which include norms like students need to complete their MBBS within nine years, starting from the date of their admission. It also notified about common counselling based on the merit list for NEET UG.