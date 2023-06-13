The Karnataka unit of BJP has demanded the state's Congress government to ensure safety measures for students after a school girl fell from an overcrowded bus and died, as stated in a report by IANS.

The accident occurred on Monday, June 12, when the girl was on the way to her school in Kusanuru village. The student was standing on the footboard of an overcrowded bus when she lost her balance and fell. She sustained several severe injuries.

The police have taken up the case for investigation.



What BJP is asking

Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, said that people have been inconvenienced and school students are being forced to travel on footboards of overcrowded buses in the state due to the cancellation of bus services.

"There was a tragic incident reported from the Haveri district. The Congress government must prevent these incidents from occurring. The system should not collapse," he said.

Meanwhile, Bommai has also demanded that schoolchildren in the state must be provided with bus facilities to ensure their safety.

"We had given an order in this regard and set aside an amount in the budget. If the transport sector is not given money, the buses will stop plying. The buses should run on all routes as per schedule. It is the duty of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation to ensure this,” he said.

The former CM also added that there have been complaints that bus services in certain areas have been cancelled after the Congress’s Shakti scheme which provides free bus rides to women passengers.