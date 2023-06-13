Canada’s immigration Minister Sean Fraser assured that they will ensure the necessary steps are taken to provide a remedy for the Indian students facing deportation.

Many Indian immigrant students in Canada, largely from Punjab, have been under the threat of deportation from Canada over a case of fake documents. The minister said that they believe that this is a case of fraud and reiterated that they were working on helping innocent students, IANS reported.

While speaking at the House of Commons on Monday, June 12, he said, “We're working to develop a process to ensure that the innocent students, who are the victims of fraud, have an opportunity to remain in Canada."

Background

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) issued deportation notices to students whose admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake, IANS added.

The students filed visa applications from 2018 onwards till 2022 through Jalandhar-based Education Migration Services headed by one Brijesh Mishra, who is on the run and has shut all his operations operating from Jalandhar.

Mishra is also accused of cheating students of tens of thousands of dollars.

Lovepreet Singh, the first among the students to be deported on June 13, from Punjab's Mohali is accused by Canadian authorities of obtaining a visa on a fraudulent admission letter for a Canadian university.

As per the reports, his deportation has now been stayed. The students have been advised to take admission to any other college since they have a study permit.