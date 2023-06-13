A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, was disposed of by the Madras High Court on seeking action against police officials who allegedly attacked students during a protest in 2017, said a report by LiveLaw.in.

The students were reportedly protesting against an attack on a PhD Scholar who had participated in a Beef Fest conducted by a few students of the institute in light of the Union government's regulations on the sale of beef.

The high court noted that as per the police report, the students too had resorted to lawlessness and the court questioned why action should not be taken against the students.

“Should action not be taken against the students who squatted on the roads, obstructing traffic, and breaking laws?... Why should action not be taken against them? They must have all passed out by now," the court said.

Moreover, the court added that the students have the right to protest but they must do so in a peaceful manner in accordance with the law, added the report by Livelaw.in.

Ditty Mathew, the petitioner, and other students had filed the PIL seeking directions for constituting a committee headed by a retired judge of the high court for suggestions to ensure that no violence takes place on the campus.

The petitioners also sought action against the police officials who had attacked the students during protests.