A 16-year-old girl student in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her hostel building on Tuesday, June 13.

The girl had taken admission into the private junior college in Hyderabad only a week ago, reported IANS.

The police have informed that the incident occurred at Narayana College hostel in the Bachupally area of Nizampet.

Fellow students found the body of the Class XII student lying in a pool of blood on the ground and alerted the college authorities, officials informed. Following this, the police were alerted by the college authorities.

The police rushed to the crime scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

As per IANS, the victim hailed from Kamareddy town and was staying in a hostel in Hyderabad, Telangana. The police have revealed that the parents had admitted her into the hostel not more than a week ago.

The reason behind the extreme step has not been ascertained yet, the police informed. They are trying to find out if she left any suicide note behind.

Police have informed the student's family. A case has been registered at KPHB Police Station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate and an investigation is ongoing.