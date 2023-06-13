The Sun is burning down on us and the heatwave is seeing no signs of relenting in Hyderabad. It is only natural that now that the schools have reopened after summer vacations, parents are worried about how these high temperatures will impact the health of their children.

To assuage the parents, schools have been putting in place certain precautions though the Telangana government hasn't issued any specific rules or regulations in this regard, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Hyderabad Public School's Principal Dr Skand Bali shared with The New Indian Express their plan of reopening schools in a staggered manner with truncated timings. "The school has adopted a phased approach to reopening, starting with Classes IX to XII on June 12, followed by Classes VI to VIII on June 15, and finally, Classes Pre-Primary I to V on June 19. This approach allows for a gradual return to the school environment, giving students and staff time to adjust," said Dr Bali.

The principal informed that this decision was made keeping in mind the best interest of students as cancelling or pushing back the reopening date was not the right solution.



Raj Bhavan Government School teachers have instructed students to stay indoors during the afternoon break. The principal laid special emphasis on staying indoors.