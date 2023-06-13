As part of the probe into the certificate forgery case involving former Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader K Vidya, the Agali police visited the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Government Arts and Science College, Agali, Attappadi, on Monday, June 12.

Vidya K Maniyanodi was accused of presenting a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty post in the college, The New Indian Express reported.

The police team, led by circle inspector K Salim, visited the college at 11.15 am and spoke to Principal Lallymol Varghese. They inquired about the CCTV visuals of the happenings which took place on June 2, the interview day. They also spoke to the head of the Malayalam department and the other members of the interview panel and recorded their statements.

As per TNIE, the circle inspector later added that the CCTV visuals had only five days' backup and therefore, they would not be able to retrieve the footage of the incidents which occurred on the day of the interview which was attended by Vidya.

However, later the principal stated that the CCTV visuals had a backup of 12 days and therefore, the incidents could be retrieved for investigation purposes. The police have collected the hard disc containing CCTV visuals.

Meanwhile, Agali Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) N Muralidharan told TNIE that he visited Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, on Monday to collect evidence as Vidya had forged a certificate in the name of Maharaja's College.

He said that the police will move to the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) in Palakkad today, Tuesday, June 13, seeking permission to record the secret statement of the principal and members of the interview panel so that they do not change their statements during the trial.