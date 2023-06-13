As many as 164 government high and higher secondary schools in the Coimbatore district will be getting English language labs soon and this has been initiated by the school education department, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Within this month, the department will be providing the equipment pieces to the schools.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official from the school education department shared, "The state government allocated funds for the establishment of English language labs at 6,029 government high and higher secondary schools with the upgrading the facilities in the existing Hi-Tech labs to improve the speaking, reading, writing and understanding the skills in the English language for all students."

In March 2023, the Mozhigal language lab portal was launched by the school education department. To make sure that the initiative Mozhigal is being implemented, Hi-Labs are being provided will headphones and splitter cables.

"One computer will be provided with the two headphones and one splitter cable. Each high school will be provided with 20 headphones and 10 splitters cables and each higher secondary school will be provided with 40 headphones and 20 splitters cables," sources added.

When asked about this move, Chief Educational Officer L Sumathi told The New Indian Express, "Types of equipment have started to reach the school and the installation work will be started. The lab will function from this academic year. The school education department will release a plan for the functioning of the lab at schools."

President of TN Teachers and School Protection Association, R Ramkumar, welcomed the initiative and hoped that the department would ensure the supply of equipment.