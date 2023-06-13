Amid the child labour eradication drive in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, 19 children allegedly engaged as workers at restaurants and furniture stores in the Shahberi area have been rescued in a day-long operation, police officials said on Tuesday, June 13.

A police spokesperson said the special campaign is underway for the eradication of child labour and prevention of child beggary from June 1 to June 30 jointly by the labour department, district probation office, Childline Noida and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU).

As per a report by PTI, the rescue operation was carried out on Monday, June 13, as part of a child labour eradication programme on instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner, Laxmi Singh.

Under the same campaign, 25 children were already rescued in Noida last week on June 7, according to police officials.

The Child Labour (Prohibition & Regulation) Amendment Act 2016 prohibits the employment of children below 14 years in all employment and provides for prohibition on the employment of adolescents (14-18 years) in scheduled hazardous occupations and processes.

Child labour eradication drives have been started in several parts of India as part of the World Day Against Child Labour that was observed on Monday, July 12 this year.