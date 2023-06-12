Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be launching the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits worth Rs 1,042.53 crore to 43.10 lakh students of Classes I to X of all the government and aided schools in the state free of cost.

The programme will be launched at Krosuru in the Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency of Palnadu district today, Monday, June 12, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

Under the programme, every student will be provided a kit consisting of bilingual textbooks with English and Telugu content, notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniform with stitching charges, one pair of shoes and two pairs of socks, belt and a school bag, Oxford English – Telugu dictionary for students of Classes VI to X and pictorial dictionary for Classes I to V students, the officials have informed.

Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits will also undergo quality checks at four stages, including that of the Quality Council of India (QCI), TNIE added.

The state government has added that to ensure that the distribution is not delayed, the kits will be provided to the students on the day of the reopening of schools itself.

If there is any problem with the products provided under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, students can get them replaced within a week by bringing the matter to the notice of the respective school principal. For any other complaints, one can call the toll-free number 14417, the officials further added.