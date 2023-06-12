The provisional list of the Civil Services Preliminary Exam (CSE Prelims), 2023, was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, June 12. The UPSC Prelims 2023 exam was conducted on May 28 this year and the provisional list of the candidates eligible for the UPSC Main exam can be viewed on the official website of the UPSC.

In addition, the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023, have been published in a separate list.

The total number of candidates provisionally qualified for the CSE Main is 14,624, while 1,958 candidates have qualified for the Indian Forest Service Mains exam (IFoS Main Exam).

It must be remembered that this list is provisional, and the candidates must reapply for the main exam through a Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) as per the rules of the UPSC. The dates for filling DAF-1, as well as important instructions, will be released shortly, says UPSC.

Candidates are also advised to look out for the marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the UPSC Prelims exam, which will be uploaded to the official website of the UPSC after the completion of the entire Civil Services Examination.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted in three rounds – the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination and the Interview Round. Every year, thousands of people attempt this exam to be selected as officers in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services Groups A, and B posts.

Candidates can access the provisional list of the CSE Prelims exam here.

The list of the selected candidates for the IFoS Main exam is here.