A 22-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly took his own life following torture and bullying by two police Sub-Inspectors and a Constable in Rahimabad police station area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 11. The victim, who has been identified as Ashish Kumar of Gahdo village in Rahimabad, left a suicide note in which he described in detail, the reason due to which he ended his life, reported IANS.

Kumar explained that the police personnel had forced his parents to cough up Rs 50,000 in order to dilute a fake case against him. The victim’s mother, Sushila, has lodged a case with the police accusing the police personnel.

What happened?

As per the reports, Ashish came to know of a fake case registered against him and his brother Mayank by Sub-Inspector Rajmani Pal and Lallan Prasad and Constable Shyam Lal.

After this, he locked himself inside a room at his house. When he did not respond to calls from his family, the doors were broken open and he was found hanging from the ceiling.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that his father had a rivalry with one Nandu Vishwakarma since 2018 at Malihabad and the case was sub-judice.

In the recent past, some portion of Malihabad was carved out and a new police station, Rahimabad, was made. The victim's house is now under the Rahimabad police station area, the IANS report stated.

It was alleged that Nandu connived with one Shyam Lal who had taken Rs 7,000 from Ashish's father Mahadev some time back and acquired a fake complaint of barging into his house and threatening him lodged against Ashish and his brother. Moreover, Nandu also allegedly gave money to the police who bullied Ashish.

"Ashish was bullied by the SIs and was threatened to be framed in a case of dacoity. Ashish was scared and saw his future bleak and so he ended his life," the deceased's mother said.

She complained that SI Rajmani demanded Rs 50,000 from the family to dilute the case against him.