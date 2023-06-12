The University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) examination will be held from June 13 to 22, 2023. And if you aspire to be an assistant professor in varsities and colleges of India or are looking for research fellowships, this is the right exam to attempt.

Also, if you are going to appear for this cycle, you surely have a few doubts. We list a few FAQs here:



Who are eligible for the exam?

Candidates with master's degree or equivalent with minimum 55% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates).

Is there any age limit for Assistant Professor post?

There is no upper age limit in applying for UGC-NET for Assistant Professor. And it is 30 years for JRF-Junior Research Fellowship.

What is the Marking Scheme?

Marking Scheme of UGC NET June 2023:

1. Each question carries two marks

2. For each correct response, candidate will get two marks

3. There is no negative marking for incorrect response

4. No marks will be given for questions unanswered/un-attempted/marked for review

5. To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option

6. If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit

7. If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error

What is the criteria for declaration of result?

As per the UGC policy, 6 % of those candidates who appear in both papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both papers will be declared NET qualified.

Do candidates get a chance for revaluation or rececking?

No. There shall be no revaluation or rechecking of results. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.

How many times can one attempt the NET exam?

There is no limit on the number of attempts for the profile of Assistant Professor. For JRF, the maximum number of attempts is three.

Can I withdraw my application form and get a refund of the fee paid?

No. You can neither withdraw your application nor get a refund of the application fee paid.



Can I leave the test hall, if I complete the test before time?

No. You cannot leave the test hall until the test concludes and the invigilator allows you to go.

Will I get an opportunity to view my responses, the questions and the answers? Will I get a chance to challenge the answers, in case I feel that the answer to any question is incorrect, in my opinion?

Yes, after the conduct of test, the question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer keys will be made available on the UGC-NET website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Exact date of display would be communicated after the examination, on NTA website

- Candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge by filling online application form and paying a fee of Rs 1000/- (refundable) per answer challenged, through the given window. Applications received by hand or by fax or email will not be considered

- The result will be compiled on the basis of final answer keys vetted by the subject experts

- No grievance with regard to answer key(s) after declaration of result will be entertained. The NTA’s decision on the challenges shall be final and no further communication will be entertained

- Candidates are advised to remain in touch with the NTA websites: www.nta.ac.in or ugc net.nta.nic.in for the exact dates and other updates.