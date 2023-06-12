The Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed government and aided schools in the state to conduct a baseline survey for Class V students to assess their level of learning for the implementation of the Ennum Ezhuthum programme.

The survey will be conducted from June 21 to June 30 and will be used to divide the students into three categories. The students will be divided into Arumbu, Mottu and Malar depending on their levels, reported The New Indian Express.

The last summative assessment conducted for Class IV students will be used as the baseline survey for dividing these students into groups. Weekly assessments will also be held for the students in Classes I to V to see if their learning has improved as per SCERT's timetable.

The SCERT has added that class-based learning will be used for the students who have the right level of learning for the class they are in and level-based learning will be implemented for students who are lagging behind.

Training and teaching modules for the programme have also been prepared.

"In the new modules, we have given simplified and modified ways to teach the lessons in the books. This will help the students to learn the subject books and improve their learning outcomes as they are customised according to their ability," said an official from SCERT.

The Ennum Ezhuthum was introduced in the academic year 2022-23 as a foundational literacy and numeracy programme for students of Classes I to III to address learning gaps. Now, the government will be extending the scheme to students of Classes IV and V as well.