Subodh Kumar Singh, a senior IAS officer, has been named the Director General (DG) of the National Testing Agency (NTA) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre, PTI reported.

Singh is currently Additional Secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and has been named as the NTA’s Director General, according to an official order issued late Sunday (June 11) night.

Moreover, Sunil Kumar Barnwal, who is currently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been made the Additional Secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

Vipin Kumar, who is Joint Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy.

Richa Sharma, the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been moved to the Department of Food and Public Distribution to replace Singh, the order said.

Similarly, Senior bureaucrat Sanjeev Kumar Chadha will be the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Vumlunmang Vualnam will be the Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs and Ramesh Krishnamurthi will be the Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment.