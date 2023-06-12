The results for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2023 for the Physics, Chemistry and Math (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups were released today, Monday, June 12.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance test for undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Pharmacy programmes in government and private colleges across Maharashtra. Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 can view their results via the official websites mahacet.org, mhtcet20 23.mahacet.org or cetcellmanac et.org.

The MHT CET exam for the PCM group was conducted between May 9 and May 14 this year, while the PCB group exams were held from May 15 to May 20, a report by The Indian Express stated.

Other details

This year, a total of 28 students, 14 from the PCM group and 14 from the PCB group have secured 100 percentile.

A total of 6,36,089 candidates registered for the exam this year, out of which, 5,91,130 appeared recording a 92.93 per cent attendance. Out of these candidates, 3,29,089 are male and 2,62,041 female.

Registration for admissions into various courses under MHT CET will begin between Thursday, June 15 and Sunday, June 18. The details and dates for registration for the counselling process will soon be released by the state CET Cell.

Moreover, the Maharashtra CET Cell will launch a mobile application for the common admission process on Wednesday, June 15.