The National Medical Commission (NMC) has put out new regulations and here are a few highlights. This is as per Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023 (GMER-23) which was issued by the commission. This was stated by NMC on June 2 via a gazette notification.

Those students who pursue their MBBS need to conclude their course within nine years from the day of admission. Also, the students will be getting just four chances to clear their first year.

Advent of common counselling

The regulation also talks about common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical educational institutions in India. This will be done based on the merit list of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG).

"Under no circumstances, the student shall be allowed more than four attempts for first year (MBBS) and no student shall be allowed to continue undergraduate medical course after nine years from the date of admission into the course," the NMC said.

Importance of internships

Until the student concludes their rotating medical internship, as stated in Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship Regulations, 2021, they will not be deemed as someone who has completed their graduation.

"Without prejudice to anything stated in the present regulations or other NMC regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all medical institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG," the gazette said.

As per the seat matrix provided by NMC, counselling will be done. Common counselling may have multiple rounds, as per requirements, the new regulations stated.

Guidelines to conduct common counselling will be released by Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) and the authority who is designated under section 17 will be conducting the counselling in adherence to the guidelines published.