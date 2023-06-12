The crime branch team of Kochi City Police recorded the statement of Maharaja's College Principal VS Joy in the mark list row on Saturday, June 10.

A complaint was filed against the principal by the SFI state secretary PM Arsho alleging conspiracy in the mark list controversy. The principal ruled out any conspiracy behind the issue and said that the error in the mark list occurred due to a technical glitch in the NIC software, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The sources say that the principal handed over the proofs to the crime branch claiming that it was a technical error.

Arsho had sought an investigation into the conspiracy behind the incident, wherein, he was declared passed in an examination in which he did not even appear. The complaint was later forwarded to the city police commissioner. A special team headed by ACP Pious George is currently conducting the investigation.

As per TNIE, the controversy erupted after Arsho's name was figured in the mark list of the third-semester examination of the Integrated PG Programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies at Maharaja’s College. However, there were no marks or grades recorded against his name in any of the subjects.

The college initially dismissed the student leader’s claims but took a U-turn after the SFI leader came out with evidence to support his arguments.

FIR lodged

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered an FIR arraigning five persons as accused in the case including Vinod Kumar, former co-ordinator, Maharaja's College; VS Joy, Principal, Maharaja's College; Alosious Xavier, KSU State President; Fazil CA, student of BA Political Science, Maharaja's College and Akhila Nandakumar, a television journalist.

As per the FIR, the conspiracy was started with the intention to defame and malign the image of the complainant, PM Arsho, SFI State Secretary, in public. The accused propagated a fake mark list on social media and thereby, maligned the image of the complainant and SFI before the public.

The police invoked Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 500 (defamation) of IPC and 120 (o) (causing nuisance to others through various means) of Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that the haste shown in lodging the FIR based on the complaint of the SFI State Secretary alleging conspiracy in the mark list row was intended to divert the public's attention from the certificate forgery case involving former SFI leader K Vidya. "The results of all examinations conducted by Maharaja's College should be re-examined in view of the recent incident," said District Council Constituencies (DCC) President, Mohammed Shiyas.