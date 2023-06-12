Vidya K Maniyanodi, who was accused of presenting a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty post in the Maharaja’s College in Kochi, Kerala, has moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the forgery case against her.

The plea was listed for hearing before Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Friday, June 9, and the court asked the prosecution to indicate its stand on the matter by June 20, the next date of hearing.

As per a report by PTI, Vidya said in her plea that the case against her has been "initiated for political reasons" and at any rate "the allegations on the face of it does not attract the offences alleged".

Police have lodged an FIR against her under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused also claimed that while the first two offences are bailable, the third is not made out as cheating must ensue pursuant to the forgery and the same has not happened in the instant case.

"Since a serious non-bailable offence is alleged against the applicant, she apprehends imminent arrest. Hence, this application for anticipatory bail," her plea stated.

The FIR against her has been registered on the complaint by Maharaja's College.

According to the complaint, the woman has claimed in the "fake certificate" that she was a guest lecturer at Maharajas College in 2018-19, PTI added.